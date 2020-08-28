Digging deeper into allegations of corruption at Brand SA

The organisation entrusted with the brand image of South Africa, has had its own image put to the test by its former CEO. Kingsley Makhubela – whose employment contract ended last month – has levelled corruption allegations against the organisation. Allegations that Brand SA denies. To get both sides of the story, CNBC Africa spoke with Brand SA Board Trustee George Sebulela and former CEO Kingsley Makhubela.
Partner Content
Brandcom
The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Brandcom
An Innovative Approach is what will save us
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Brandcom
Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -