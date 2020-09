The Global Center on Adaptation works with both the public and private sector as a broker to speed up action and support adaptation solutions in a bid to build a more climate-resilient future for the world. Patrick Verkooijen the CEO and Chair of the Executive Board of the Global Center on Adaptation joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole and Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital to discuss their plans for Africa as they launch their regional office in Africa.