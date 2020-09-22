[email protected]: What does the future hold for Mali after military coup?

Mali’s military rulers have appointed the country's former Minister of Defence, Bah Ndaw, as the transitional president, while the head of the August 18th coup Colonel Assimi Goita was appointed as the vice-president. The announcement came on the eve of Mali’s 60th Independence Day celebration which takes place today. Tajudeen Ibrahim, Senior Vice President and Head of Research at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more.
| Updated:

