Institute for National Transformation’s Vincent Anigbogu on how to find solutions to the #Endsars protests

At this year’s Independence Day celebration, President Muhammadu Buhari stated that sixty years of Nigeria’s nationhood provides an opportunity for everyone to ask questions on the extent to which the country has sustained the aspirations of its founding fathers. If it’s on the right course and if not how can Nigeria remedy and retrace its steps. Few days after the speech, Nigerian youths took to the streets to demand for police reforms after a young man was shot in Delta State by police officers. Professor Vincent Anigbogu, Director-General of the Institute for National Transformation joins CNBC Africa for more.
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Analyst Interviews

SA retains top spot in the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index

CNBC Africa -
Scoring 89 points, South Africa has retained the top spot in the latest Absa Africa Financial Markets Index.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

OPEC+ meets as demand concerns weigh oil markets

CNBC Africa -
The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of oil producer club, OPEC will meet virtually today to assess the state of the market. But expert say they do not expect any major decision on crude supply until the two-day meeting scheduled for the 1st of December. Uchenna Minnis, Managing Partner at BluFX Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Polls close in tense Guinea election

CNBC Africa -
Polls opened in Guinea on Sunday as citizens trooped to polling units to cast their votes in a controversial and high-stake election. In the build-up to Guinea’s election protesters have marched against President Conde’s third-term bid, describing it as unconstitutional. Samson Itodo, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Fitch affirms Ghana’s ‘B’ rating, outlook stable

CNBC Africa -
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ghana's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'B' with a stable outlook. According to Fitch, the affirmation reflects its expectation of a gradual recovery in Ghana’s economic performance and fiscal revenues following the COVID-19 shock. Jermaine Leonard, Director and Primary Analyst for Ghana at Fitch Ratings joins CNBC Africa to discuss the metrics behind the ratings.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking

Brandcom Partner -
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Read more
Brandcom

The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants

Brandcom Partner -
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Read more
Brandcom

Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020

Brandcom Partner -
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved