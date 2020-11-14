How Americans Waste Their Money On Premium Gas

Gas prices have been relatively low compared with the airy peaks they had seen roughly a decade ago; Americans are paying more for premium gasoline than standard gasoline than they have in the past. According to AAA, Americans collectively waste $2 billion a year buying premium gasoline. The critical difference between premium gas from regular is its octane rating—understanding that octane rating and what cars need what gasoline is key to knowing whether it is worth paying for premium.

