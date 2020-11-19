How Even Partial Lockdowns Could Further Hurt The U.S. Economy: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business headlines. With the Covid-19 pandemic showing no signs of stopping, governors and mayors have imposed new restriction measures, including closing in-person learning at public schools and shutting down indoor dining. Even though it’s unlikely that we’ll enter full-scale lockdowns like we did in the spring, Stifel’s Chief Economist Lindsey Piegza explains why even partial shutdowns will hurt the U.S. economy.

00:00 — Intro

00:41 — Stocks finish the day in the green

2:17 — How partial Covid-19 lockdowns will hurt the economy

4:54 — CNBC Soundcheck

6:14 — Trump Organization puts sale of D.C. hotel on hold

9:18 — Numbers Round…