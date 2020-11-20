Will Gun Sales And Gun Stocks Continue To Surge In 2021?

The combination of unrest and a deadly pandemic sent Americans scrambling for guns in 2020. Sales of firearms have surged in 2020, and the market for gun parts and ammunition has gone up with it. Federal background checks have passed an all-time high of 32 million for the year, with more than a month and a half to go in 2020. This all comes as President-elect Joe Biden enters the White House promising to pursue gun control measures. Will gun sales continue to rise? How will a Biden White House deal with millions more gun owners in America?

