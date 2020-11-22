Why Pizza Hut Fell Behind In The Pizza Wars

Before the pandemic, Pizza Hut was already falling behind its competitors. It was the largest pizza chain by global sales until Domino’s overtook them in 2017. Three years later, the more than 50-year-old pizza chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2020. A major shift to a focus in delivery and online options accelerated Pizza Hut’s downward trajectory, along with competitors investing more heavily in tech to entice customers. Analysts have tapped three major problems Pizza Hut needs to resolve if it hopes to regain ground in the industry: reconciling its large footprint, upgrading its online ordering and delivery technology which has been lackluster in comparison to its peers, and a menu with offerings that aren’t hugely popular with consumers.

