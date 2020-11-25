Why 2020’s Best Black Friday Deals May Have Already Happened: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines. On today’s show, CNBC.com’s Melissa Repko explains why this year’s holiday shopping deals started earlier than normal online, and what Black Friday will look like while Covid-19 still poses a threat to Americans. Plus, CNBC’s Seema Mody dives into the "cold-chain" technology and superfreezers needed to distribute a Covid-19 vaccine across the country.

0:00 — Intro

0:44 — Stocks finish mixed, Nasdaq posts record close

2:12 — Race for "cold-chain" storage for Covid-19 vaccine

4:38 — CNBC Soundcheck

6:18 — Black November?

10:12 — Numbers Round…