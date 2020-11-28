As Nextdoor’s Growth Soars, It Struggles With Racism On The App

As Nextdoor works its way toward going public, investors and community members alike are asking Nextdoor to do more to clean up the racism on its platform so that the good parts can shine through.
» Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC
» Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision
» Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic
About CNBC: From ‘Wall Street’ to ‘Main Street’ to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more.
Connect with CNBC News Online
Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/
Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC
Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC
Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC
Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC
Subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NLi9AN
#CNBC
As Nextdoor’s Growth Soars, It Struggles With Issues Of …