How The U.S. Plans To Distribute Covid-19 Vaccines

The initial doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccines could go out next month, if the FDA grants emergency authorization. There are also three other promising vaccine candidates in the pipeline from AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The process of distributing the vaccine to the 330 million people living in the U.S., however, could prove a logistical challenge. Here’s a look at how the federal government plans to do it.

