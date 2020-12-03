Covid Vaccine Race Has U.S. States Scrambling For Funding: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines. On today’s show, CNBC’s Ylan Mui reports that a Covid-19 vaccine could be cleared for emergency use and shipped out before many states have the money necessary to distribute it to their residents. Plus, CNBC.com’s Ari Levy breaks down how Salesforce’s $27.7 billion Slack acquisition deepens its rivalry with enterprise tech powerhouse Microsoft.

00:00 — Intro

0:44 — Stocks finish mixed, Nasdaq posts record close

2:10 — States need more money from Washington to roll out Covid-19 vaccine

3:28 — CNBC Soundcheck

4:53 — Salesforce eyes Microsoft

8:20 — Numbers Round…