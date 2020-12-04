Bitcoin Surges Higher, And The IRS Wants To Know Who’s Cashing Out: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, we break down a potential new law that could force major Chinese companies like Alibaba to delist from U.S. stock exchanges. Plus, CNBC's Sharon Epperson explains why anyone who tries to cash out on bitcoin's record run in 2020 needs to let the IRS know about it. 0:00 — Intro 0:29 — Market check 1:18 — US goes after Chinese stocks 4:19 — CNBC Soundcheck 5:54 — Bitcoin and taxes 9:17 — Numbers round