Massive Eviction Crisis Looms As Covid Protections Expire This Month: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Diana Olick looks ahead to the looming end of the CDC's eviction moratorium, and the potential crisis that could follow its expiration. Plus, Julianna Tatelbaum from CNBC Europe is on the ground in London as the very first person to be inoculated with a tested and reviewed Covid-19 vaccine gets her shot as the immunization effort begins in the UK. 00:00 -- Intro 0:34 -- Major indices hit record highs 1:24 -- UK begins vaccinating its population 3:04 -- CNBC Soundcheck 5:00 -- Eviction crisis looming 8:46 -- Numbers round