FACTBOX-Development of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine hits speed bumps

(Adds removal of a study group of children from UK trial)

Dec 14 (Reuters) – AstraZeneca has removed a study

sub-group with children from a trial of its experimental

COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, U.S. clinical trial registers

showed on Monday, as the drugmaker seeks to gather unifying

evidence on the vaccine’s efficacy.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University, once front-runners in the

race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, have been overtaken by

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech after a

series of stumbles, including a global pause in trials and

divergent data for different dose regimens.

The following are details of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

effort.

TYPE OF VACCINE

* Called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, the vaccine is a

recombinant

viral vector vaccine, meaning a virus is used as a means of

delivering the vaccine.

* It uses a weakened version of a chimpanzee common cold

virus

that encodes instructions for making proteins from the novel

coronavirus to generate an immune response and prevent

infection.

DOSAGE, PROTECTION DURATION AND STORAGE

* Two regimens are being tested: one in which recipients get

two

full doses, and another with half a dose followed by a full

dose.

* The half-dose first regimen was found to be 90% effective

in a

subset of trial subjects. The success rate was 62% with the

originally planned two full doses, based on interim data.

* Immune response could last at least a year.

* The vaccine can be stored, transported and handled at

normal

refrigerated conditions for at least six months, making it

logistically easier to transport than Pfizer’s vaccine.

EXPECTED DOSAGE PRICE

* Italy’s health ministry said in June the vaccine would

cost

about 2.5 euros ($2.80) per dose in Europe.

* AstraZeneca has said it will be able to manufacture the

vaccine

at a few dollars per dose.

* Pricing in Latin America is not expected to exceed $4 per

dose.

* Serum Institute of India has said it would price the

vaccine at

$3 per dose for India and other emerging economies.

* Sources told Reuters it could cost $4 to $5 per dose in

Bangladesh.

* Costs in other regions have not yet been disclosed.

* AstraZeneca has said it would not profit from the vaccine

during

the pandemic, but a report from the Financial Times in October

showed the company can declare when it considers the pandemic to

have ended in its deals for the vaccine.

* AstraZeneca will look to profit from wealthier countries

at the

“appropriate time”.

TESTING AND DATA

* Trials combining the vaccine with Russia’s Sputnik V will

start

by the end of the year, and Russia wants to jointly produce the

new vaccine if it is proven to be effective.

* Vastly divergent performance with different dose regimens

has

called for more clarity on the vaccine’s efficacy which averaged

70.4%, well below vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna Inc.

* Serum Institute of India will continue to test a two full

dose

regimen of the vaccine.

* AstraZeneca had to pause global trials on Sept. 6 after an

unexplained illness in a participant.

* Trial of the vaccine in the United States resumed in

October

after other countries had ended their pause.

* AZD1222 produces an immune response in both old and young

adults, and also led to lower adverse responses among the

elderly, AstraZeneca said in October.

* The vaccine also accurately follows genetic instructions

programmed into it by its developers, according to an analysis

by independent scientists.

* Brazil said in October that a trial volunteer had died.

* A source told Reuters the Brazilian trial would have been

suspended if the volunteer who died had received the COVID-19

vaccine, although the death was reported to be a suicide.

* In July, data from early-stage trials published in The

Lancet

showed the vaccine was safe and produced an immune response.

GLOBAL TRIALS

Below are other regions where testing of the vaccine is

being carried out or planned: (In alphabetical order of regions)

REGION STAGE OF STATUS VOLUNTEERS DATA EXPECTED

DEVELOPMENT COMPLETION

Brazil Phase III Recruiting, 10,300 First data Sept. 2021 (https://bit.ly/2GAeB4K)

restarted anticipated published in (https://bit.ly/2I4BNIz)

after pause , with late

in early participant November

September s aged 18

years and

older

Chile Unknown To begin Unknown Unknown Unknown

China Unknown To begin Unknown Unknown Unknown

India Phase II/III Ongoing, 1,600 Not In seven months

restarted anticipated available from August (https://bit.ly/3nAwXTC)

after pause , with

in early participant

September s aged 18

years and

older

Japan Phase I/II Active, not 256 Not Nov. 2021 (https://bit.ly/3nAnImj)

recruiting. anticipated available

Restarted , with

after pause participant

in early s aged 18

September years and

older

Kenya Phase Ib/II Ongoing 400 Not In approximately

anticipated available two years (https://bit.ly/362fsUy)

, with

participant

s aged 18

years and

older, and

will only

enrol

healthcare

workers

Peru Unknown To begin Unknown Unknown Unknown

Russia Phase III Suspended, 100 Not March 2021 (https://bit.ly/36NKpxr)

on hold anticipated applicable

till , with

Russian participant

approval s aged 18

following years and

pause in older

September

Russia, in Unknown Not yet Unknown Unknown Unknown (https://bit.ly/2KljQ9F)

combination recruiting number of

with Sputnik adults aged

V 18 and

older

South Africa Phase I/II Active, not 2,130 First data Dec. 2021 (https://bit.ly/2Gy8mhS)

recruiting. enrolled, was

Restarted with both anticipated

after pause HIV-uninfec in Q4 2020,

in early ted adults but the

September and people principal

living with investigator

HIV told Reuters

that

efficacy

results may

not be ready

for months

UK Phase I/II Active, not 1,090 Initial data Oct. 2021 (https://bit.ly/3n81UxJ)

recruiting enrolled, readout in (https://bit.ly/2HY2pe5)

with July 2020

participant

s aged

between 18

and 55

UK Phase II/III Recruiting, 12,390 First data Sept. 2021 (https://bit.ly/34EOHVj)

restarted anticipated published in (https://bit.ly/2HSU37G)

after pause , with late

in early participant November

September s aged 18

years and

older. Also

includes

HIV

infected

adults in

one group.

Previously

included

children

above 5

years of

age.

U.S. with Phase III Recruiting, 40,000 First data Feb. 2023 (https://bit.ly/30O4XCl)

global sites restarted anticipated anticipated

in late , with in H1 2021

October participant

after pause s aged 18

in early years and

September older

DATA AND REGULATORY TIMELINE

* The lead developer had said in July the vaccine could be

rolled

out by year-end, but the delivery and testing timeline has since

been pushed back.

* Experts have predicted a safe and effective vaccine could

take

12-18 months to develop.

* Data read-out submitted to regulators across the world to

seek

approval.

REGULATORY REVIEWS

(Most recent first)

REGION/REGULATOR SUBMISSION/R STATUS FORMAL FURTHER

EVIEW APPLICATION

India/Central Accelerated Launched in Submitted by

Drugs Standard review December and is Serum

Control seeking more data Institute [nL4N2IN0M7

Organization to make a decision

on emergency

authorisation

Britain/Medicine Rolling Launched in late Not submitted

s and Healthcare review Oct, and will look

Products at all data to

Regulatory determine which

Agency dosing regimen is

best to use

Canada/Health Rolling Launched in Oct Not submitted

Canada submission

Europe/European Rolling Launched in Oct Not submitted

Medicines Agency review

* The World Health Organization expects to make decisions on

whether to give emergency use approval to COVID-19 vaccines,

including AstraZeneca’s, in the coming weeks, its chief

scientist said on Friday.

TARGET DOSES/GLOBAL CAPACITY OF SUPPLY

* More than 3 billion doses are planned.

* The company will have as many as 200 million doses by the

end of

2020, and 700 million doses could be ready globally as soon as

the end of the first quarter of 2021.

* Currently, AstraZeneca is keeping the vaccine frozen in

large

containers and will only add a final ingredient, put it into

vials and refrigerate it when the vaccine gets closer to

approval.

TIE-UPS

* Even before studies showed any signs of efficacy,

AstraZeneca

had signed several supply and manufacturing deals around the

world.

* It has also joined with IQVIA to speed up testing.

* AstraZeneca has been granted protection from future

liability

claims related to the vaccine by most of the countries with

which it has struck supply agreements, a senior executive told

Reuters in July.

MANUFACTURING DEALS

(Most recent first)

FIRM BASED IN DEAL VALUE FOR FURTHER

CSL Ltd Australia Undisclosed Additional 20

million requested by

Australian

government,

approximately 30

million doses

already being

manufactured

Halix B.V. Netherlands Undisclosed Commercial

manufacture of the

vaccine

Siam Thailand Undisclosed Manufacture and

Bioscience, supply the vaccine

SCG in Thailand and

other nations in

Southeast Asia

Albany U.S. Undisclosed Produce millions of

Molecular doses through

Research sterile finishing

services at its

manufacturing plant

in Albuquerque, New

Mexico

Oxford UK 15 million Unknown doses for

Biomedica pounds to large-scale

reserve commercial

manufacturi manufacture under

ng expanded deal

capacity,

further 35

million

pounds plus

costs

payable in

certain

situations

Catalent U.S. Undisclosed Making the drug

substance used in

the vaccine at its

Maryland facility.

AZ’s second deal

with firm

Foundation Mexico Undisclosed Latin American

of Mexican supply with

billionaire Argentina, excluding

Carlos Slim Brazil, could reach

250 million

mAbxience of Argentina Undisclosed Initially producing

the INSUD 150 million doses

Group for Latin America,

excluding Brazil

Kangtai Bio China Undisclosed Annual production

capacity of at least

100 million doses

this year, and at

least 200 million

doses by end-2021

Emergent U.S. $174 Undisclosed doses in

BioSolutions million second deal with AZ

SK South Korea Undisclosed Undiluted solutions

Bioscience of the vaccine until

early 2021

R-Pharm Russia Undisclosed Unknown doses

Daiichi Japan Undisclosed Unknown doses

Sankyo

Fundação Brazil $127 About 30 million

Osvaldo Cruz million doses

(Fiocruz)

Symbiosis Scotland Undisclosed Clinical trial

Pharmaceutic supply

al

Cobra U.S. Undisclosed One million doses

Biosciences per month

Catalent U.S. Undisclosed Vial filling and

packaging capacity

at its manufacturing

facility in Anagni,

Italy

Emergent U.S. $87 million 300 million doses

BioSolutions

Serum India Undisclosed One billion doses

Institute of for low and

India middle-income

countries. 400

million before

end-2020 were

expected previously

Oxford UK Undisclosed Manufacturing

Biomedica unknown number of

doses

SUPPLY DEALS

(Most recent first)

REGION/GROUP DOSES FUNDING EXPECTED FURTHER

DELIVERIES

Philippines 2.6 million Undisclosed Shipment expected

in May

Thailand Addition under Previously First batch

further agreement approved budget expected to be

unknown, of 6 billion available in {nL4N2IC2R6]

previously 26 baht ($199 mid-2021

million doses million)

Bangladesh 30 million from Undisclosed “Whenever the

Serum Institute of vaccine is ready”

India

Argentina 22 million Undisclosed Depends on trials

being successful

and obtaining

necessary

approvals

Chile 14.4 million Undisclosed Unknown

Spain 31.6 million as Undisclosed Between Dec. 2020

part of a European and June 2021

Union scheme

Switzerland 5.3 million Undisclosed Unknown

Indonesia 100 million Undisclosed First batch

expected to be

available by first

half of 2021

Canada Up to 20 million Undisclosed Unknown

doses

Australia “Enough” for Undisclosed Unknown

population of 25

million, free of

cost

European 300 million, with 750 million By end-2020

Union option of euros for 300

additional 100 million doses

million

Latin Initially produce Estimated at First half 2021

America, 150 million doses, $600 million

excluding and eventually for the first

Brazil make at least 400 150 million

million doses

Japan 120 million doses Undisclosed 30 million doses

by March 2021

China Aims for annual Undisclosed By end-2020

production

capacity of at

least 100 million

doses this year,

and at least 200

million doses by

the end of next

year

South Korea 20 million Undisclosed Shipments would

begin no later

than March, and

vaccinations may

start in the first

half of next year

Russia Unknown Undisclosed Unknown

Israel Unknown Undisclosed Unknown

Brazil Initially receive $356 million Unknown

100 million doses

Serum One billion, Undisclosed 400 million before

Institute of unspecified number end-2020 were

India of doses will go expected

to India previously

Epidemic 300 million $750 million, Some before end-

response with $383 from 2020

group CEPI CEPI

and Vaccine

alliance

GAVI

United 300 million $1.2 billion Was earlier

States expected by Oct.

2020

United 100 million 84 million 4 million in 2020.

Kingdom pounds Earlier about 30

million doses were

expected with

initial deliveries [nL8N2IO2YJ

by Sept/Oct. 2020.

Initial supply to

come from Europe.

(Sources: Reuters reporting, media releases, clinical trial

registers, medical journals, World Health Organization)

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka, Tanishaa Nadkar and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru

Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Jason Neely, Bill

Berkrot, William Maclean)

