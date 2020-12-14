Omantel’s towers attract three bidders for deal worth over $500 mln – sources

By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Davide Barbuscia

DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) – Oman Telecommunications (Omantel)

has attracted three bidders in the second round of the

sale of its tower network, in a deal that could be worth over

$500 million, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The asset sale by the state-controlled company comes as

Oman, a Gulf crude producer, seeks to raise cash after the

coronavirus crisis and low oil prices hurt its finances.

Omani infrastructure fund Rakiza, which is backed by Oman’s

sovereign wealth fund, has partnered with

Mauritius-headquartered telecoms group IHS Towers as a bidder,

said the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not

public.

Oman Towers, which leases telecom towers and other

infrastructure to wireless telecommunication service operators

in Oman, has also bid for the network, the sources said.

Helios Towers, a telecom tower infrastructure firm that

operates in Sub-Saharan Africa and is listed in London,

is another bidder, they said.

A response to the bids is expected this Thursday, both the

sources said. One of them added that about 3,000 towers would be

included in the transaction.

IHS declined to comment. Rakiza, Omantel, Oman Towers and

Helios Towers did not immediately respond to queries for

comment.

Telecoms operators are increasingly keen to dispose of

towers which now provide little competitive edge due to broadly

similar network quality and coverage.

Telecom operator Zain Saudi Arabia sold 8,100 towers and

related infrastructure to IHS Holding in 2018 in a deal worth

2.43 billion riyals ($647.7 million). Its Kuwait-listed parent

company Zain Group this year sold 1,620 mobile towers to IHS for

$130 million.

Oman, rated sub-investment grade by all major credit rating

agencies, faces a widening deficit and large debt maturities in

the next few years. It has recently embarked on a new fiscal

plan to wean itself off its dependence on crude revenues

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by

Jan Harvey)

