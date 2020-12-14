REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters

text service as of 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET. For a full

schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on

Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-CYBER-TREASURY-EXCLSUIVE/

Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. Treasury emails –

sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Hackers believed to be working for

Russia have been monitoring internal email traffic at the U.S.

Treasury and Commerce departments, according to people familiar

with the matter, adding they feared the hacks uncovered so far

may be the tip of the iceberg.

PEOPLE-JOHN-LE-CARRE/

John le Carre, author of ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’, dies

aged 89

LONDON (Reuters) – “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” author John

le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of

Cold War rivalry, has died aged 89.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS/

U.S. lawmakers plan to split $908 billion COVID-19 plan into

two parts: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A $908 billion bipartisan COVID-19

relief plan set to be introduced in the U.S. Congress as early

as Monday will be split into two packages in a bid to win

approval, a person briefed on the matter said.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINES-DISTRIBUT/

U.S. vaccine campaign launches with first shipments

‘delivering hope’ to millions

Cargo planes and trucks with the first U.S. shipments of

coronavirus vaccine fanned out from FedEx and UPS hubs in

Tennessee and Kentucky on Sunday en route to distribution points

around the country, launching an immunization project of

unprecedented scope and complexity.

BUSINESS

ALEXION-PHARMS-M-A-ASTRAZENECA-STOCKS/

AstraZeneca shares fall on $39-billion Alexion bill

AstraZeneca shares fell 9% on Monday, as investors moved to

price in the British drugmaker’s $39 billion deal for U.S.

biotech firm Alexion Pharmaceuticals, the company’s largest ever

and one of this year’s biggest mergers globally.

USA-TIKTOK/

U.S. court to hear appeal challenging order blocking TikTok

app store ban

A U.S. appeals court on Monday will hear arguments in the

Trump administration’s appeal of a judge’s order that blocked a

ban on Chinese-owned TikTok from domestic app stores.

ENTERTAINMENT

CORONAVIRUS-JAPAN-BUZZWORD/

Japan picks the kanji character for “dense” to define

coronavirus year

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Monday selected a kanji character

used to encourage social distancing as its defining symbol for

2020, highlighting a catchphrase used extensively during the

coronavirus pandemic that even inspired its own computer game.

SPORTS

TENNIS-FEDERER/

Tennis-Federer still not 100% fit, a doubt for Australian

Open

Roger Federer said his recovery from two surgeries on his

left knee earlier this year has taken longer than expected and

he is unsure whether he will be ready for the Australian Open.

FOOTBALL-NCAA-CAL-ARI-CANCELLATION/

Arizona-Cal season finale canceled due to COVID-19 issues

Saturday’s game between Arizona and host California has been

canceled because neither team has enough scholarship players

available due to COVID-19 issues, the Pac-12 announced Sunday

night.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NETHERLANDS-ECONOMY/GDP

Outlook for Dutch economy updated by central bank

Dutch central bank DNB is expected to upgrade its outlook

for economic growth in the Netherlands in 2021 and beyond, after

forecasting growth of 2.9% for next year following an

unprecedented contraction of 6.4% in 2020 in June

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GREAT-REBOOT/DATA

Couch or cubicle? Vaccine may not lure Americans back to the

office

Zoom fatigue? Isolation from colleagues? A craving for lamb

shawarma from the downtown food truck? Nah. Months into a

pandemic that has changed work-life balance into a work-life

M.C. Escher drawing – with the end of one and the beginning of

the other now indistinguishable – Americans say they’ve actually

adapted fine to home offices and dining room tables, and most

want it to continue after the pandemic.

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEATH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-BANKS-FACTBOX

FACTBOX – Here’s the bank relief that expires on Dec. 31 –

YEAR END

With waivers on accounting rules, exemptions a requirement

to designate modified loans as troubled debt, and looser

liquidity leverage rules, the U.S. banking industry has been

operating under a slew of temporary relief which is due to run

out on Dec. 31. Here’s what those waivers do and what losing

them could mean.

15 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEATH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-BANKS

Facing year-end regulatory “cliff,” banks scramble for more

COVID relief – YEAR END

U.S. bank lobbyists are scrambling to get Washington

policymakers and regulators to extend regulatory relief that has

allowed lenders to give struggling borrowers more leeway when

paying back mortgages, credit card debt and auto-loans before it

expires on Dec. 31, according to multiple lobbyists and bank

group executives.

15 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SANTAS-GLOBAL (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE – Santas around the world

Santas are photographed in their hometowns around the world.

15 Dec

USA-FED/FOMC

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on

interest rate policy

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on

interest rate policy, in Washington.

15 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-VACCINE

South Africa’s pharmaceutical regulator to update on COVID

vaccines

South Africa’s pharmaceutical regulator, SAHPRA, will

provide an update on the registration of COVID-19 vaccines.

South Africa has the continent’s highest number of coronavirus

infections and deaths.

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOLAR-ECLIPSE/CHILE (PIX) (TV)

People observe total solar eclipse in Chile

People witness a total solar eclipse in Southern Chile.

14 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS

Dutch PM Rutte speaks to the nation as COVID-19 cases spike

With COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands again near record

highs, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks to the nation in a

rare televised address. His government will discuss tighter

lockdown measures over the Christmas and New year’s holidays at

an emergency meeting Monday.

14 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/AGRICULTURE (TV)

Drip irrigation emerges to solve the rice paddy problem

The creeping dribble of drip irrigation is for the first

time replacing flooded paddies that have supplied the world with

rice for generations but caused a surprising level of damage to

the environment.

15 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SINOVAC-BRAZIL (TV)

Brazilian biomedical center announces preliminary efficacy

results for Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine

Brazil’ Sao Paulo state government and biomedical center

Butantan Institute announce preliminary efficacy results from

late stage trials for CoronaVac, the COVID-19 vaccine developed

by China’s Sinovac Biotech .

15 Dec

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/STATES

FACTBOX-When and how electors in contested states cast their

votes for U.S. president

Democrat Joe Biden’s journey to the White House is set to

cross an important threshold on Monday when the U.S. Electoral

College formally picks the winner of November’s presidential

election amid an effort by President Donald Trump to reverse his

loss. Electors will gather in state capitols across the country

on Monday to formally confirm Biden’s win.

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Congress faces deadline for year-end spending, COVID-19

votes

The U.S. Congress on Monday enters a final year-end sprint

to pass measures funding the government for a new year and

providing more aid to a nation struggling to control the

coronavirus pandemic. After kicking the can down the road last

week with a one-week spending extension, Republicans and

Democrats face a Friday deadline to enact a broader, $1.4

trillion “omnibus” spending measure for all government agencies

from the Pentagon to national parks.

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-VACCINE

Canada’s first COVID-19 vaccinations set to start on Monday

Canada’s first COVID-19 inoculations are likely to begin on

Monday after some of the 30,000 doses of Pfizer Inc’s vaccine

arrived over the weekend, making Canada one of the few Western

nations to start vaccinations.

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ELECTORAL COLLEGE (PIX)

EXPLAINER- What happens when the U.S. Electoral College

meets on Monday?

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take a major

step toward cementing his victory over President Donald Trump on

Monday, when the 538 members of the U.S. Electoral College will

gather to cast their official ballots for president.

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY (PIX)

Turkey’s Erdogan chairs cabinet meeting likely to focus on

coronavirus, EU, U.S.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a cabinet meeting,

with topics on the agenda likely to include the response to the

coronavirus pandemic and relations with the European Union and

United States. He is expected to hold a news conference

afterwards.

14 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-TIKTOK/ (PIX)

U.S. appeals court holds hearing on TikTok new user ban

Federal appeals court hears oral arguments on government’s

appeal of order that blocked ban on Apple and Alphabet’s Google

offering TikTok for download in U.S. app stores.

14 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Witness testimony enters final scheduled days in Huawei

CFO’s U.S. extradition case

Witness testimony in the case to extradite Huawei Chief

Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States enters its

fourth week on Monday in a Canadian courtroom. Meng, 48, was

arrested in December 2018 at the Vancouver International Airport

on charges of bank fraud from the United States, alleging that

she misrepresented Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business

dealings in Iran to its lender, HSBC Holdings PLC, causing the

bank to break U.S. sanctions.

14 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA (PIX)

South Africa’s President Ramaphosa to give COVID-19 update

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the

nation on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

14 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/CDU CANDIDATES (PIX) (TV)

Candidates to lead Merkel’s Christian Democrats go

head-to-head in debate

The three candidates running to lead German Chancellor

Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) into next year’s

national election, Friedrich Merz, Armin Laschet and Norbert

Roettgen go head to head in live debate.

14 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-MEXICO/BIDEN

Lopez Obrador expected to finally recognize Biden win

Lopez Obrador is likely to recognize Biden’s win after the

Dec. 14 electoral college vote.

15 Dec

GERMANY-POLITICS/MERKEL

Merkel holds videoconference with overseas troops

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a videoconference with

German troops and police deployed overseas.

15 Dec

USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA (TV)

Biden to throw weight behind Democrats in critical Georgia

U.S. Senate races

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday will jump into the

fiery U.S. Senate campaigns in Georgia, two contests that could

help push his legislative agenda through Congress if Democrats

win both seats.

15 Dec

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/JERUSALEM-EVICTION (TV)

Palestinians risk losing East Jerusalem homes after Israeli

settler lawsuits

Palestinians living in a sensitive part of Arab East

Jerusalem are facing eviction after an Israeli court ruled in

multiple cases that the land their homes are built on belongs to

Jewish settlers.

15 Dec

SOUTHKOREA-NORTHKOREA/LEAFLETS (PIX) (TV)

S.Korea parliament expected to pass law banning leaflets

into North Korea

South Korea’s parliament is expected to pass a bill that

officially bans sending leaflets into North Korea, a highly

contentious issue that was at the center of an inter-Korean

dustup earlier this year, and this bill has drawn sharp

condemnation from international human rights groups.

15 Dec

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TAIWAN-SECURITY/ (PIX)

Taiwan president commissions new minelaying navy ship

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen commissions a new minelaying

ship, part of her strategy to boost the island’s defences.

15 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-CHADWICK BOSEMAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Legendary and terrifying: ‘Ma Rainey’ cast recall Chadwick

Boseman’s final role

Chadwick Boseman’s final performance , in drama “Ma Rainey’s

Black Bottom,” is praised by fellow actors and movie reviewers

and is expected to garner multiple award nominations

15 Dec

SPORTS

SPORT-YEARENDER/NBA

YEARENDER: Lakers emerge victorious in turbulent NBA season

LeBron James and the Lakers overcame the death of Kobe

Bryant, nationwide social unrest and the isolation of the

Orlando bubble to emerge victorious in an NBA season marked by

tragedy and triumph.

15 Dec

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

TURKEY-SECURITY/KAVALA

Turkey’s constitutional court reviews case against detained

activist Osman Kavala

Turkey’s constitutional court reviews case of activist and

philanthropist Osman Kavala, in jail for three years after being

charged with financing protests, for which he was acquitted, and

helping organise a 2016 coup attempt, in a trial resuming Dec

18.

15 Dec

FACEBOOK-PRIVACY/

Irish court to hear Facebook challenge on EU-US data

transfers

15 Dec

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020. Click For Restrictions – https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html