REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
BRITAIN-EU
Leaders to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline
London and Brussels agreed on Sunday to “go the extra mile”
in coming days to try to reach an elusive trade agreement
despite missing their latest deadline to avert a turbulent exit
for Britain from the European Union’s orbit at the end of the
month.
USA-CYBER/TREASURY
Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. Treasury emails –
sources
Hackers believed to be working for Russia have been
monitoring internal email traffic at the U.S. Treasury and
Commerce departments, according to people familiar with the
matter, adding they feared the hacks uncovered so far may be the
tip of the iceberg.
U.S.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-DISTRIBUTION
U.S. vaccine campaign launches with first shipments
‘delivering hope’ to millions
Cargo planes and trucks with the first U.S. shipments of
coronavirus vaccine fanned out from FedEx and UPS hubs in
Tennessee and Kentucky on Sunday en route to distribution points
around the country, launching an immunization project of
unprecedented scope and complexity.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS
U.S. lawmakers plan to split $908 billion COVID-19 plan into
two parts -source
A $908 billion bipartisan COVID-19 relief plan set to be
introduced in the U.S. Congress as early as Monday will be split
into two packages in a bid to win approval, a person briefed on
the matter said.
BUSINESS
DUBSMASH-M-A-REDDIT
Reddit to buy TikTok rival Dubsmash
Social network firm Reddit said here on Sunday it would buy
short-video platform Dubsmash, becoming the latest company to
expand in a space dominated by Chinese-owned TikTok.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AIRLINES-FREIGHT
Falling plane values, e-commerce rise fuels boom in
converting passenger planes to freighters
From Air Canada to China’s CDB Aviation, airlines and
leasing firms are rushing to permanently convert older passenger
jets into freighters, betting on a boom in e-commerce as the
value of used planes tumbles amid the pandemic.
ENTERTAINMENT
PEOPLE-JOHN LE CARRE
‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ novelist John le Carre dies aged
89
“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” author John le Carre, who cast
flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, has
died aged 89.
PEOPLE-CHARLEY PRIDE
Country singer Charley Pride dead from coronavirus at 86
African-American country singer Charley Pride, whose No. 1
country hits included “All I Have to Offer You (Is Me)” and
“Kiss an Angel Good Mornin,'” died on Saturday at age 86 of
complications from COVID-19, according to his website.
SPORTS
TENNIS-FEDERER
Tennis-Federer still not 100% fit, a doubt for Australian
Open
Roger Federer said his recovery from two surgeries on his
left knee earlier this year has taken longer than expected and
he is unsure whether he will be ready for the Australian Open.
SPORTS-YEARENDER
Sport shows its resilience in times of trouble
When Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympics
organising committee, claimed defiantly in February that the
greatest show on earth would go ahead in spite of a looming
pandemic few realised what wishful thinking that was.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING/SEASONAL WORK (PIX)
FOCUS-Holiday retail workers seek “temporary lifeline” in
warehouse jobs, if they can find one
This time of year, hundreds of thousands of seasonal retail
workers would usually be wrapping gifts, stirring hot
chocolates, setting up Christmas displays or helping customers
getting ahead of the last-minute present-buying dash. But the
balance of jobs has radically shifted from storefront to
warehouse as lockdowns shuttered stores and pushed customers
online, according to tallies of seasonal work released by the
Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) in the U.S., as well as job
sites and retailers themselves in the U.S., UK and Europe.
14 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
KAZAKHSTAN-RATES/
Kazakhstan’s central bank reviews policy rate
Kazakhstan’s central bank to review policy rate
14 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
UGANDA-RATES/ (PIX)
Uganda’s central bank to issue its latest benchmark rate
Uganda’s central Bank of Uganda to announce its policy rate
for the next two months. At the last meeting of the bank’s
monetary policy committee the rate was left unchanged at 7%.
14 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
TRADE-WTO/
WTO announcement expected on negotiations to stop
overfishing
WTO members expected to meet and likely make a decision on
whether a deal is possible or not on negotiations over fisheries
subsidies ahead of a year-end deadline. A breakthrough would be
a significant ecological victory and one for the institution
itself amid a leadership crisis and questions over its
relevance.
14 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
NETHERLANDS-ECONOMY/GDP
Outlook for Dutch economy updated by central bank
Dutch central bank DNB is expected to upgrade its outlook
for economic growth in the Netherlands in 2021 and beyond, after
forecasting growth of 2.9% for next year following an
unprecedented contraction of 6.4% in 2020 in June
14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
GREAT-REBOOT/DATA
Couch or cubicle? Vaccine may not lure Americans back to the
office
Zoom fatigue? Isolation from colleagues? A craving for lamb
shawarma from the downtown food truck? Nah. Months into a
pandemic that has changed work-life balance into a work-life
M.C. Escher drawing – with the end of one and the beginning of
the other now indistinguishable – Americans say they’ve actually
adapted fine to home offices and dining room tables, and most
want it to continue after the pandemic.
14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)
Michel Barnier to brief EU envoys on Brexit talks
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will update ambassadors
from the bloc’s 27 member countries on the state of play in
talks with Britain on a post-Brexit trade deal. Ambassadors will
then review the situation.
14 Dec 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT
BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT (TV)
Michel Barnier and lawmakers in EU Parliament discuss Brexit
negotiations
The European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier will
meet lawmakers in the European Parliament’s UK coordination
group to take stock of the ongoing negotiations on a post-Brexit
trade deal.
14 Dec 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT
CONGO-POLITICS/
Congo’s Tshisekedi addresses nation after scoring major
political victory
Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi
delivers the annual state of the nation address days after
scoring a major victory in a power struggle with his predecessor
Joseph Kabila.
14 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
USA-ELECTION/STATES
FACTBOX-When and how electors in contested states cast their
votes for U.S. president
Democrat Joe Biden’s journey to the White House is set to
cross an important threshold on Monday when the U.S. Electoral
College formally picks the winner of November’s presidential
election amid an effort by President Donald Trump to reverse his
loss. Electors will gather in state capitols across the country
on Monday to formally confirm Biden’s win.
14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS
U.S. Congress faces deadline for year-end spending, COVID-19
votes
The U.S. Congress on Monday enters a final year-end sprint
to pass measures funding the government for a new year and
providing more aid to a nation struggling to control the
coronavirus pandemic. After kicking the can down the road last
week with a one-week spending extension, Republicans and
Democrats face a Friday deadline to enact a broader, $1.4
trillion “omnibus” spending measure for all government agencies
from the Pentagon to national parks.
14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-VACCINE
Canada’s first COVID-19 vaccinations set to start on Monday
Canada’s first COVID-19 inoculations are likely to begin on
Monday after some of the 30,000 doses of Pfizer Inc’s vaccine
arrived over the weekend, making Canada one of the few Western
nations to start vaccinations.
14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
USA-ELECTION/ELECTORAL COLLEGE (PIX)
EXPLAINER- What happens when the U.S. Electoral College
meets on Monday?
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take a major
step toward cementing his victory over President Donald Trump on
Monday, when the 538 members of the U.S. Electoral College will
gather to cast their official ballots for president.
14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
USA-TIKTOK/
U.S. appeals court holds hearing on TikTok new user ban
Federal appeals court hears oral arguments on government’s
appeal of order that blocked ban on Apple and Alphabet’s Google
offering TikTok for download in U.S. app stores.
14 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA
Witness testimony enters final scheduled days in Huawei
CFO’s U.S. extradition case
Witness testimony in the case to extradite Huawei Chief
Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States enters its
fourth week on Monday in a Canadian courtroom. Meng, 48, was
arrested in December 2018 at the Vancouver International Airport
on charges of bank fraud from the United States, alleging that
she misrepresented Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business
dealings in Iran to its lender, HSBC Holdings PLC, causing the
bank to break U.S. sanctions.
14 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
GERMANY-POLITICS/CDU CANDIDATES (PIX) (TV)
Candidates to lead Merkel’s Christian Democrats go
head-to-head in debate
The three candidates running to lead German Chancellor
Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) into next year’s
national election, Friedrich Merz, Armin Laschet and Norbert
Roettgen go head to head in live debate.
14 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-VACCINE
South Africa’s pharmaceutical regulator to update on COVID
vaccines
South Africa’s pharmaceutical regulator, SAHPRA, will
provide an update on the registration of COVID-19 vaccines.
South Africa has the continent’s highest number of coronavirus
infections and deaths.
14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY
Turkey’s Erdogan chairs cabinet meeting likely to focus on
coronavirus, EU, U.S.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a cabinet meeting,
with topics on the agenda likely to include the response to the
coronavirus pandemic and relations with the European Union and
United States. He is expected to hold a news conference
afterwards.
14 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOLAR-ECLIPSE/CHILE (PIX) (TV)
People observe total solar eclipse in Chile
People witness a total solar eclipse in Southern Chile.
14 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
