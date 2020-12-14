UN agency says more than 400,000 flee Mozambique militant attacks

HARARE, Dec 14 (Reuters) – At least 400,000 people have fled

militant attacks in northern Mozambique, the United Nations

refugee agency said, warning that the crisis could quickly

spread beyond the country’s borders if regional neighbours did

not help tackle the insurgency.

Mozambique’s northernmost province of Cabo Delgado, home to

gas developments worth some $60 billion, is grappling with an

insurgency linked to Islamic State that has gathered pace this

year, with insurgents regularly taking on the army and seizing

entire towns.

Valentin Tapsoba, the southern African head of the United

Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), said families who

were rebuilding their lives after the destruction caused by

Cyclone Kenneth in 2019 have had to flee from militant attacks.

“This is a situation starting in one country but if all the

countries don’t get their act together to tackle it and wait too

long, it could spread within the sub-region,” Tapsoba told

Reuters by phone from Pempa in Mozambique.

Zimbabwe presidential spokesman George Charamba said leaders

from Mozambique, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana and Tanzania

were set to meet in Maputo on Monday over the insurgency.

Tapsoba said 424,000 people have fled the insurgency to

Niassa, Nampula and Pempa and that the number could rise. He

said Mozambican authorities put the figure at 570,000.

On Friday the Mozambican government, together with UN

agencies and other local non governmental groups, will launch an

international appeal for funding to help those fleeing Cabo

Delgado, Tapsoba said.

UNHCR had raised a third of the $19.2 million it requires

for shelter, water and sanitation and food next year, said

Tapsola.

“The numbers are still growing … so it is a very big

concern,” he said.

The onset of the rainy season could make it difficult to

reach the camps where thousands are living, which would be “a

nightmare for these people,” he added.

