UPDATE 1-South Africa tightens restrictions further as COVID-19 infections rise

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) – South Africa imposedfurther COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, closing down beacheson the eastern coast and limiting large public gatherings aheadof the festive season, as the country looks to slow a sharp risein infections.

South Africa, which has recorded 866,127 total coronaviruscases, has seen a sharp spike in infections since the start ofDecember with reported cases hovering around 8,000 per day inlast few days, from around 3,000 in November.

The country’s reported daily cases in the first wave peakedat around 14,000 in July.

“Given the rate at which new cases have grown over the lasttwo weeks, there is every possibility that if we do not acturgently … the second wave will be more severe than the firstwave,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised address.

Alcohol sales will now be permitted only between Monday andThursday, and the curfew will start one hour earlier and be from2300 to 0400, he said.

Ramaphosa said the main reasons for the sudden rise in caseshave been large gatherings and travel.

Beaches and public parks in districts with the highestnumber of infections will be closed from Dec. 16 to Jan. 3 inthe tourism hotspots of the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route.

Some other beaches will also be closed and on othersfestivals, live music and live performances will be prohibited,he said. Restaurants and bars will have to close by 10 p.m.across the country.

The sweeping restrictions just before the festive seasonwill batter the hospitality, travel and tourism industry whichwas the hardest hit in the first lockdown in April.

Ramaphosa said South Africa has concluded all processes toensure its participation in the World Health Organization’sCOVAX facility and initial vaccines will cover 10% of itspopulation in the early part of next year.

