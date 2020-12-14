UPDATE 1-South Africa’s Eskom reports small half-year profit

(Adds detail, context)

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) – South African power companyEskom made a profit of 83 million rand ($5.5 million) in the sixmonths to the end of September as higher electricity tariffsoffset lower sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said onMonday

However, the state-owned utility, which is reliant ongovernment bailouts, said its performance would deteriorate inthe second half of its financial year and it would report anannual loss of about 22 billion rand.

Eskom tends to report stronger results in the first sixmonths of its fiscal year because of factors including higherdemand during the southern hemisphere’s winter, lower purchasesfrom independent power producers and less routine maintenance.

In the six months to the end of September 2019, Eskom made arevised 1.9 billion rand loss.

Eskom said at a news conference that its debt had fallen toabout 464 billion rand by the end of September from 484 billionrand in March as repayments outstripped new debt raised.($1 = 14.9999 rand)(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Clarke)

