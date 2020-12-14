UPDATE 1-U.S. to remove Sudan from terrorism list on Monday – embassy

(Changes sourcing to Pompeo; adds details, reaction, links to

By Khalid Abdelaziz

KHARTOUM, Dec 14 (Reuters) – A U.S. decision to remove Sudan

from a list of state sponsors of terrorism came into effect on

Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, ending a

designation in place since 1993 that has weighed on the Sudanese

economy and curbed financial assistance.

The delisting provides a boost to transitional authorities

that took over after the ouster of former President Omar

al-Bashir last year and are grappling with a deep economic

crisis.

A 45-day U.S. Congressional review period followed President

Donald Trump’s announcement that he would end the listing, days

before he announced that Israel and Sudan intend to normalise

relations.

“This achievement was made possible by the efforts of

Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government to chart a bold new

course away from the legacy of the Bashir regime and, in

particular, to meet the statutory and policy criteria for

rescission,” Pompeo said in a statement issued in Washington.

Pompeo said the move represented a fundamental change for

bilateral ties towards greater cooperation.

The U.S. embassy in Khartoum had earlier announced Sudan’s

imminent official removal from the terrorism list.

Sudan had been engaged in talks with the United States for

months, and paid a negotiated $335 million settlement to victims

of attacks on U.S. embassies in East Africa who had won much

larger sums against Sudan in court.

A process to restore Sudan’s sovereign immunity and release

the settlement money has been stalled in Congress.

“LIBERATED”

“We have been liberated from the global blockade which we

were forced into by the behavior of the ousted regime,” Sudan’s

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said in a statement.

“This achievement… contributes to economic reforms,

attracting investments and remittances through official

channels, creating new job opportunities for young people, and

many other positives.”

The price of the dollar on Sudan’s widely used black market

dropped to 240 from 258 Sudanese pounds on Monday, against an

official rate of 55 pounds.

The United States listed Sudan in 1993 on the grounds that

Bashir’s regime was harboring militant groups. It cut Sudan off

from financial assistance and investment, and from the global

banking system.

Removal from the list will allow Sudan to seek financing

from international lenders and negotiate relief on $60 bln in

foreign debt.

Sudan also hopes to gain access to equipment and software

for healthcare, energy, transport, education and infrastructure,

Hamdok’s office said.

“This decision has given us hope that our circumstances will

improve,” said Mohamed Hassan, a 58-year-old private sector

employee in Khartoum.

