CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Kate Rooney breaks down the SEC charges that caused popular investing app Robinhood to pay a $65 million penalty. Plus, CNBC.com's Jacob Pramuk has the latest details on the scramble in Congress to put together a Covid relief bill, as jobless claims soar to nearly 900,000.