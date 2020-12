Year in Review: How Rwanda’s bourse performed amid COVID-19 crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had quite an impact on the performance of stock markets globally so how has the pandemic affected Rwanda’s stock exchange in 2020? CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO, Celestin Rwabukumba for more.

Thu Dec 17 2020 | 16:13:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)