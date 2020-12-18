South Africa’s coronavirus cases cross 900,000 -health ministry

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 18 (Reuters) – South Africa’s total reported coronavirus cases surpassed 900,000 on Friday, just a fortnight after it reported crossing 800,000, signaling a rapid rise in infections in the country battling a second wave.

The country, which is the worst hit in the continent, reported its first case in March and saw peak infections in July when daily cases almost touched 14,000. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee Editing by Chris Reese)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020. Click For Restrictions – https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html