$600 Stimulus Checks Are Coming, But Are They Enough: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, Grant Thornton Chief Economist Diane Swonk explains why the $300 weekly unemployment supplement does more to help the economy than $600 direct checks. Plus, the 'After Hours' team breaks down how Sony's PlayStation 5 launch succumbed to bots, scalpers, and shortages. 00:00 -- Intro 0:42 -- Stocks finish off their lows of the day 2:00 -- Are $600 direct checks enough? 4:20 -- CNBC Soundcheck 5:52 -- PS5 Pandemonium 9:27 -- Numbers Round