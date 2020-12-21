Tunisia bans air travel with UK, Australia and South Africa over new virus

TUNIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Tunisia said on Monday it has suspended all air travel with Britain, Australia and South Africa, citing fears of a new coronavirus strain.

Tunisia has reported a total of 120,687 coronavirus infections and 4,158 deaths.

The health ministry said it was holding an emergency meeting to follow up on the developments of the epidemiological situation around the world. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

