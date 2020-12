Zim economy in limps into 2021

2020 has been a roller coaster ride for market participants on the Zimbabwean Stock Exchange. Some of the things that affected the bourse were COVID-19, changes in policies, and suspension of trading activity. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss where the Zimbabwean markets are is Batanai Matsika, Head of Research at Morgan & Co.

Mon Dec 21 2020 | 13:31:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)