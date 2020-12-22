Apple Could Take On Tesla With An Electric Car: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Josh Lipton breaks down reports that Apple's electric car ambitions are back, and on pace to begin production by 2024. Plus, CNBC.com's Melissa Repko explains what last-minute holiday shopping may look like in the middle of a pandemic. 00:00 -- Intro 0:34 -- Stocks close the day mixed: 1:30 -- Apple could begin production on electric car in 2024 4:27 -- CNBC Soundcheck 5:39 -- Covid Christmas Shopping 9:07 -- Numbers Round