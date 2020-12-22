REFILE-Cricket-Pakistan bowling coach Younis granted leave to see family

(adds dropped word bowling in headline)

Dec 22 (Reuters) – Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis is set for a family reunion following a six-month hiatus after the country’s cricket board (PCB) granted him leave on Tuesday to fly to see them in Lahore after the first test against New Zealand.

Younis, whose family is usually based in Sydney, has been travelling with Pakistan since they toured England in June.

The 49-year-old attempted a reunion in Sydney in September but his father passed away while Younis was in quarantine so he had to fly back to Pakistan for the funeral.

Younis asked the team management for leave to spend time with his family who are in Lahore until Jan. 17.

“Considering Waqar has not seen his family since June and taking into account that our home series against South Africa, which follows the series against New Zealand, doesn’t finish until Feb. 14, we took a pragmatic view of his request,” Pakistan manager Mansoor Rana said.

“(We) have allowed him to return home early so that he can spend additional time with his wife and children. If he had returned to Lahore with the side after the second test, he would have only got a week to spend with them.

“For all of us, families always come first and we have in the past made similar exemptions so that our team members are able to achieve the correct work-life balance.”

Pakistan face New Zealand in the first test in Mount Maunganui from Dec. 26-30 while the second test begins on Jan. 3 in Christchurch. Pakistan’s home series against South Africa starts on Jan. 26. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

