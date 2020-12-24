At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

TUNIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) – At least 20 migrants from Africa died when their boat sank off Tunisia on Thursday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official told Reuters.

He said the coastguard rescued five people, and they were searching for about 20 others who were on board the boat, which contained about 45 people. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams)

