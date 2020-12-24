Tunisia adds Denmark to air travel ban list

CAIRO, Dec 24 (Reuters) – Tunisia has banned all air travel with Denmark amid fears of a new coronavirus variant, the state news agency reported, citing the transport ministry.

The ban is effective until further notice and affects passengers who are either arriving from Denmark or have passed through Denmark, TAP reported.

Tunisia said on Monday it had suspended all air travel with Britain, Australia and South Africa. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Nick Macfie)

