Cricket-Sri Lanka win the toss, bat in first test v South Africa

PRETORIA, Dec 26 (Reuters) – Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat in the first test against South Africa at Centurion Park on Saturday.

The tourists became the first side from Asia to win a test series in South Africa last year when they claimed a 2-0 success and will be looking for a repeat with much the same side.

Sri Lanka have handed a debut to all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who will bat at number eight and provide a leg-spin bowling option.

The wicket is expected to be fast for the seamers but does tend to become uneven as a match wears on, which likely prompted the visitors to bat first.

South Africa, who have lost eight of their last nine tests, have included seamer Lutho Sipamla for his debut while there are recalls for opening batsman Aiden Markram and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

The match marks the first test in 11 months for both sides.

Teams:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

