Boeing’s 737 Max Is Flying Passengers Again Two Years After Fatal Crashes: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Phil LeBeau gets a seat on the very first 737 Max commercial flight in nearly two years, after fatal crashes led to a worldwide grounding. Plus, CNBC's Contessa Brewer breaks down the rising demand, but falling capacity at ski resorts this winter. 00:00 -- Intro 0:33 -- Stocks close lower after hitting record highs in the morning 1:33 -- Boeing 737 Max planes resume passenger service after nearly two-year groudning 4:48 -- CNBC Soundcheck 6:43 -- Hitting the slopes at ski resorts 9:54 -- Numbers round