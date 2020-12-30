How China’s Economy Bounced Back One Year After First Covid Warning: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Eunice Yoon reports from Beijing on the state of life and commerce in China exactly one year after a Wuhan doctor first raised a flag about Covid-19. Plus, CNBC.com's Leslie Josephs breaks down the industry outlook for airlines in 2021 after a disastrous 2020. 00:00 -- Intro 0:44 -- Stocks set to close out 2020 with solid gains 1:50 -- State of Chinese economy one year after a doctor first flagged mystery virus 4:46 -- CNBC Soundcheck 6:23 -- Tarmac or Takeoff? 9:39 -- Numbers Round