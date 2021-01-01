Singapore to block entry to visitors from South Africa

SINGAPORE, Jan 1 (Reuters) – Singapore will stop allowing entry to visitors with a recent travel history to South Africa, its health ministry said on Friday, citing reports of a potentially more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus circulating in the country. The new border restrictions for travellers from South Africa will effectively be in place from Jan. 4. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)

