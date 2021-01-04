DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 4

Jan 4 (Reuters) –

MONDAY, JAN. 4

** DUESSELDORF, Germany – Karl-Josef Laumann, health minister of Germany’s most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, speaks to reporters on the ongoing coronavirus crisis – 1200 GMT. ** VIENNA – OPEC+ to debate oil output increase for Feb. – 1500 GMT.

ABUJA/KINSHASA/GABORONE/DODOMA/VICTORIA – Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Botswana, Tanzania and Seychelles from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9 at the invitation of foreign ministers of the five countries (to Jan.9).

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds his first New Year news conference since taking office with the main focus expected to be on COVID-19 – 0200 GMT. BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma’s independence. – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JAN. 5

GENEVA – The World Health Organization’s vaccine advisory panel SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation) holds a close-door meeting to examine safety and efficacy data of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine.

MANDALAY, Myanmar – A high-level meeting between India and Myanmar will be held at Mandalay to discuss reopening of the Moreh border which has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. RIYADH – Saudi Arabia hosts the annual Gulf Arab summit, which was due to take place in December 2020 but was pushed to January.

– – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

ADDIS ABABA – Experts from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa – 0800 GMT. – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, JAN. 10 Kyrgyzstan – Presidential election

Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, JAN. 11

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JAN. 12

MANILA – Philippines’ finance minister Carlos Dominguez delivers keynote address at a virtual business forum – 0430 GMT.

HAITI – 11th anniversary of Haiti’s magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

– – – – – – – – – MONDAY, JAN. 18

GENEVA – WHO executive board meeting on programme, budget and administration (to Jan. 26).

BRUSSELS – Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, JAN. 19 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, JAN. 24

PORTUGAL – Portugal holds Presidential elections – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the “priorities for Europe” – 1930 GMT.

– – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JAN. 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion).

– – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, FEB 4

** BRUSSELS – European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, FEB. 7

ECUADOR – Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR – Ecuador Presidential election.

– – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, FEB. 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. – – – – – – – – – MONDAY, FEB. 22 WELLINGTON – Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

BRUSSELS – Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone – 1400 GMT. – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, FEB. 28 EL SALVADOR – Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

