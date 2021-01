Jan 5 (Reuters) – There is no indication that the coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is more transmissible than the one spreading fast in Britain, the World Health Organization’s technical chief on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Michael Shields, Emma Farge and John Revill Editing by Mark Heinrich)

