HANOI, Jan 5 (Reuters) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has suspended inbound flights from countries with new COVID-19 variants, initially Britain and South Africa, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Phuc has told authorities to work on a list of other countries that should be covered by the suspension, the ministry said. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

