AFCTA: How to drive East Africa’s competitiveness

A UN study that assesses the ability of countries to produce and export manufactured goods competitively shows that East African nations are lagging with Kenya for example ranked 115 out of 152 countries. Observers worry that this lack of competitiveness will undermine the effectiveness of the AfCTA to regional businesses. CNBC Africa spoke with Victor Otieno, MD at Viffa Consult for more.

Mon Jan 11 2021 | 10:24:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)