France’s Macron flags $14.32 bln for “Green Wall” in Sahel and Sahara

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) – A $14.32 billion investment will be used to build a “Great Green Wall” between 2021 and 2025 to help contain the advance of desertification in the Sahel region and the Sahara desert in northern Africa, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Macron made the announcement at a biodiversity summit in Paris. (Reporting by Elizabth Pineau, Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Hugh Lawson)

