How COVID-19 & AfCFTA can spur new African entrepreneurs

The World Bank says the highest rates of entrepreneurship in the world are in Sub-Saharan Africa. The Tony Elumelu Foundation has been tapping into the potential of Africa’s young entrepreneurs for over a decade and the CEO, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the pandemic and the continental trade pact can spur new entrepreneurs in Africa.

Mon Jan 11 2021 | 11:53:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)