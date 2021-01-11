Supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020, causing Congress to suspend proceedings to confirm the election of Joe Biden as president. The riot turned deadly when a woman who was shot by police died. The outbreak of chaos led to a historic day in America. Here's a timeline of the U.S. Capitol breach, the riot that ensued, and how U.S. lawmakers returned to confirm Joe Biden's victory in the electoral college. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC Subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NLi9AN #CNBC The Capitol Riots: An Hour-By-Hour Timeline