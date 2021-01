2021: What will it take for Ghana’s economy to bounce back?

At his second term inauguration speech, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo says the mandate of his government will be to establish a strong economy. Courage Kingsley Martey, Senior Economist at Databank Group joins CNBC Africa to discuss Ghana’s path to recovery.

Tue Jan 12 2021 | 11:53:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)