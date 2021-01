How Nigeria plans to fund its 5 trillion-naira budget deficit

The Nigerian government is looking to fund its 13.58 trillion-naira 2021 budget which has a 5 trillion-naira deficit. The government also approved a Finance Act which allows the government to borrow from unclaimed dividends and amounts in a dormant bank accounts outstanding for six years or more. Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Jan 12 2021 | 14:35:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)