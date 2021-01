How will a second wave affect manufacturing recovery in SA?

As mentioned earlier, South Africa’s manufacturing output slid by 3.5 per cent year on year in November 2020. On a seasonally adjusted basis, production declined by 1.3 per cent, compared with October. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the headwinds and opportunities in the sector is Miyelani Maluleke, Economist at ABSA Corporate & Investment Banking.

Tue Jan 12 2021 | 17:01:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)