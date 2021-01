Mentoria Economics: Why Kenya made a U-turn on debt assistance

After initially declining to take up the debt payments relief plan under the G20 summit, the government of Kenya has had a change of heart and will now have her debt servicing suspended for the first six months of 2021. CNBC Africa spoke to the Chief Economist at Mentoria Economics, Ken Gichinga for more.

Tue Jan 12 2021 | 15:48:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)