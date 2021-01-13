Sudan lifts ban on travel from countries with new coronavirus variant

KHARTOUM, Jan 13 (Reuters) – Sudan has lifted a ban on travellers coming from Britain, the Netherlands and South Africa as of Wednesday until April 11, the country’s civil aviation authority said in a statement.

The country imposed the ban on Dec. 23 due to the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus in the three countries.

Instead of the ban, travellers from the three countries have to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Sudan, and must report any disease symptoms to health officials, the authority said.

All travellers coming from abroad must have a certificate showing a negative test for COVID-19 issued within 72 hours of travel, it added. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Alex Richardson)

