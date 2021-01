World Bank forecasts 5.7% growth for Rwandan economy in 2021

The Rwandan economy sharply declined by as much as 12 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 largely attributed to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year though the economy is expected to bounce back with 5.7 per cent growth according to the latest World Bank report. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka spoke to CNBC Africa for more.

