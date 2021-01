AfCFTA: A recovery path for Nigerian MSMEs?

A survey by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the impact of coronavirus on the Lagos business community shows that 81 per cent of SMEs were severely affected by the pandemic. But could the coming into effect of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement offer a path to recovery for these businesses? Muda Yusuf, Director General of the LCCI joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Jan 14 2021 | 15:11:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)